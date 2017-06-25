Ballot language approved for age limits on smartphone sales
Colorado officials have cleared the language of a proposed ballot measure that would establish the nation's first legal limits on buying smartphones for children. Backers of the move to forbid the sale of smartphones to children younger than 13 would now need about 300,000 voter signatures for the proposal to make the 2018 ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|50,799
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 13
|Kwamina Jones
|18,480
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC