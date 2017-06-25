Autonomous Cars One Step Closer to Reality in Colorado
This month, Colorado joined a growing list of nearly half of U.S. states when it enacted a law approving the use of autonomous driving systems. The Colorado law governs systems capable of controlling highly and fully autonomous driving vehicles as long as the autonomous driving system complies with every state and federal law that applies to the function that the system is operating.
