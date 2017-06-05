Audit: Colorado film office can't verify economic benefits

Colorado's film incentives office paid nearly $2 million to production companies without signing formal contracts, and it generally decides whether to offer subsidies based on talks with producers rather than ensuring economic benefits, the state's nonpartisan auditor's office said Monday. Its findings were sure to renew Republican lawmakers' criticisms of an office they say has produced little benefit for Colorado since it was created in 2012.

