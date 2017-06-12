Ask a Stoner: What Medical Conditions Qualify For MMJ in Colorado?
Dear New Here: On June 5, Governor John Hickenlooper signed a bill that added post-traumatic stress disorder to the state's list of qualifying medical marijuana conditions - the first addition to the roster since medical marijuana was legalized in 2000. Including PTSD, there are now nine qualifying conditions for medical marijuana in Colorado.
