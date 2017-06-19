An opportunity for lawmakers to fix Colorado's broken public pension system
Last fall, members of the Colorado Public Employee Retirement Association got some bad news : the amortization periods for the public pension system's two largest funds had ballooned dangerously. Under current assumptions, the state fund would not be fully funded for 55 years, and the even larger school fund would not be fully funded for 75 years.
