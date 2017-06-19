An opportunity for lawmakers to fix C...

An opportunity for lawmakers to fix Colorado's broken public pension system

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Last fall, members of the Colorado Public Employee Retirement Association got some bad news : the amortization periods for the public pension system's two largest funds had ballooned dangerously. Under current assumptions, the state fund would not be fully funded for 55 years, and the even larger school fund would not be fully funded for 75 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Truth 51,059
News Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord... 10 hr spytheweb 1
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Jun 17 Solarman 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 13 Kwamina Jones 18,469
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 7 pitsnmutts 4
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC