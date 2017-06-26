All Colorado counties will have Obamacare insurance plans in 2018
The good news is that individuals in every Colorado county will have access in 2018 to at least one health insurance plan through the state's exchange. The bad news is that health insurance will likely cost more, but we won't know how much more until rates are released later this summer.
