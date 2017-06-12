Accused Munich subway shooter lived in Colo. with dad
A man who attacked a subway passenger and shot a police officer in Germany has been identified as 37-year-old Alexander Bischof, who had been living with his father in Colorado, according to Denver7 . Munich police on Wednesday identified him only as a Bavarian-born German citizen who flew to Munich from Athens, Greece on Monday and spent the night at an airport.
