a Handmaida s Talea protesters greet Mike Pence at Colorado speech
Protesters outfitted in red robes and white bonnets - the signature look of "handmaids" in the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" - greeted Vice President Mike Pence Friday outside a speaking engagement in Colorado at the conservative Christian organization Focus on the Family. "The Handmaid's Tale" is set in a dystopian future, where fertile women are forced into sexual servitude and identifiable by their distinct wardrobe.
