7 stunning places in Colorado

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 5:45PM MDT expiring June 6 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Kiowa Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 6 at 5:39PM MDT expiring June 6 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca Areal Flood Advisory issued June 6 at 5:11PM MDT expiring June 6 at 7:15PM MDT in effect for: Huerfano, Las Animas Areal Flood Advisory issued June 6 at 5:09PM MDT expiring June 6 at 6:30PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Kiowa, Prowers Flash Flood Warning issued June 6 at 4:56PM MDT expiring June 6 at 6:15PM MDT in effect for: Custer, Fremont, Saguache Flash Flood Warning issued June 6 at 4:52PM MDT expiring June 6 at 6:30PM MDT in effect for: El Paso

