25 recognized at GED Graduation Celeb...

25 recognized at GED Graduation Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

Pictured are the 2017 graduates of Northeastern Junior College's Adult Basic Education program. There 25 graduates recognized at the graduation ceremony, the program has witnessed 39 students earn their GED so far this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Respect71 50,874
News Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh... Sat Solarman 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jun 13 Kwamina Jones 18,480
Election Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14) Jun 12 Tolisha 3
gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16) Jun 12 Elise R Gingerich 6
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Jun 9 PeeJay Singer 1,362
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Jun 5 Elise R Gingerich 581
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,248 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC