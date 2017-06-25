25 recognized at GED Graduation Celebration
Pictured are the 2017 graduates of Northeastern Junior College's Adult Basic Education program. There 25 graduates recognized at the graduation ceremony, the program has witnessed 39 students earn their GED so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Respect71
|50,874
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 13
|Kwamina Jones
|18,480
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|gang stalking mind control is esp ia (Sep '16)
|Jun 12
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Elise R Gingerich
|581
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC