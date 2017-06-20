2017 Colorado Country Music Associati...

2017 Colorado Country Music Association results

New Country Male Vocalist - first place - Clayton Chrysler, second place - Rich Owen, third place - Colt Maxwell and Mark Gillick New Country Male Entertainer - Clayton Chrysler - first place, Colt Maxwell and Rich Owen - second place, Courtney Davenport - third place Traditional Country Male Entertainer - Randy Mac McLelland - first place, Gene Hodges - second place, Lee Johnson - third place Songwriting: Traditional Gospel - Randy Mac McLelland "Last Sunrise" - first place, Rev. Jim Roberts "The Perfect Man" - second place, Courtney Davenport "Cowboy for Jesus" - third place Traditional Gospel Co-Write - Rev.

