2017 Colorado Country Music Association results
New Country Male Vocalist - first place - Clayton Chrysler, second place - Rich Owen, third place - Colt Maxwell and Mark Gillick New Country Male Entertainer - Clayton Chrysler - first place, Colt Maxwell and Rich Owen - second place, Courtney Davenport - third place Traditional Country Male Entertainer - Randy Mac McLelland - first place, Gene Hodges - second place, Lee Johnson - third place Songwriting: Traditional Gospel - Randy Mac McLelland "Last Sunrise" - first place, Rev. Jim Roberts "The Perfect Man" - second place, Courtney Davenport "Cowboy for Jesus" - third place Traditional Gospel Co-Write - Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,799
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Thu
|Wondering
|84
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jun 24
|Dept of State
|18,470
|Ex-detainees: Detention center's practices bord...
|Jun 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Extra-windy March boosts wind, solar power's sh...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Colorado Governor... (Oct '14)
|Jun 12
|Tolisha
|3
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jun 9
|PeeJay Singer
|1,362
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC