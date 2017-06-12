15-year-old boy arrested in death of ...

15-year-old boy arrested in death of 10-year-old girl: police 0:0

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the murder investigation of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared last week in Colorado, police said. Kiaya Campbell vanished Wednesday while walking with her stepbrother from her home in Thorton.

