14 Colorado specialty license plates get eleventh-hour reprieve from scrap pile

16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Fourteen specialty license plates in Colorado - including ones celebrating the Colorado Avalanche, Craig Hospital and Flight for Life - were plucked from the scrap pile after state vehicle division officials on Friday gave the plates a last-minute reprieve from forced retirement. Kyle Boyd, a spokesman for the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, said the division relied on language in state statutes that authorizes new specialty plates in Colorado - namely the word "may" in front of the word "retire" - to spare the plates from what had been feared was state-mandated obsolescence starting Saturday.

