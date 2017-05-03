Women in Colorado prisons will get free tampons under amendment that...

Women in Colorado prisons will get fr...

Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Department of Corrections Correctional Officer, David Aldana, walks along the third level of cell house #8 at the Fremont Correctional Facility during a formal count at the prison in Canon City Friday afternoon. Andy Cross, The Denver Post Women incarcerated in Colorado prisons will get free access to tampons under an amendment in the state's budget bill , which lawmakers approved on Wednesday and is headed to the governor's desk.

