Women in Colorado prisons will get free tampons under amendment that...
Colorado Department of Corrections Correctional Officer, David Aldana, walks along the third level of cell house #8 at the Fremont Correctional Facility during a formal count at the prison in Canon City Friday afternoon. Andy Cross, The Denver Post Women incarcerated in Colorado prisons will get free access to tampons under an amendment in the state's budget bill , which lawmakers approved on Wednesday and is headed to the governor's desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,397
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC