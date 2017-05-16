Woman's ski lift death prompts Colorado to recommend changes to lift systems across the state
The death of a Texas mother who fell from a Ski Granby Ranch chairlift last year has prompted state inspectors to recommend changes to lift systems across Colorado and mull taking regulatory steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Larry Smith, Colorado's chief chairlift inspector, says he is working with resorts and colleagues across the country and beyond - who are keeping close tabs on how the state moves forward - to share what has been gleaned from investigations into the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,944
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC