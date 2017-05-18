Why it's so hard to define where you ...

Why it's so hard to define where you can legally smoke pot in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Chris Stokes, left, and Angel Zickefoose smoke marijuana during the 4/20 event at Civic Center Park on April 20, 2017 in Denver. Hours before the clock expired last week, state lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement about where it is legal to consume marijuana in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Frankie Rizzo 48,977
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 52 min Cardboard 18,455
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC