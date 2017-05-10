Who is Colorado's Favorite TV Talk Sh...

Who is Colorado's Favorite TV Talk Show Host?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Whether it be laughing along with Ellen, getting caught up on politics and news with Jimmy Fallon, or shaking your head at Jerry Springer, we all have our favorite daily talk shows that keep us tuned in to the world. They're all entertaining, but when it comes to Coloradans, which talk show host is considered to be the most popular? Cabletv.com and Reviews.org teamed up to figure out an answer to this, as well as every other state's favorite TV talk show host too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Frankie Rizzo 48,669
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC