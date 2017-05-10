Who is Colorado's Favorite TV Talk Show Host?
Whether it be laughing along with Ellen, getting caught up on politics and news with Jimmy Fallon, or shaking your head at Jerry Springer, we all have our favorite daily talk shows that keep us tuned in to the world. They're all entertaining, but when it comes to Coloradans, which talk show host is considered to be the most popular? Cabletv.com and Reviews.org teamed up to figure out an answer to this, as well as every other state's favorite TV talk show host too.
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,669
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
