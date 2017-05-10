UPDATE 1-Workers at BHP's Cerro Color...

UPDATE 1-Workers at BHP's Cerro Colorado mine in Chile plan 24-hour walk-off

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Workers at BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, workers briefly blocked the access road to the mine for the same reasons, and later met with the mine's manager.

