Two Colorado dogs test positive for rabies, first since 2003

7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Two pet dogs in northeastern Colorado have tested positive for rabies, a first in more than a decade in the state and a finding that worries health officials who are also seeing a rise so far this year in the number of rabid skunks. The dogs lived in Weld and Yuma counties, and their infections were confirmed earlier this month.

