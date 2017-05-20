Topics at town hall with guv run the gamut
With less than 600 days left in office, Gov. John Hickenlooper is focusing on broadband access for every community in Colorado as central to the economic health of the state. At a community town hall meeting Saturday afternoon at Colorado Mesa University, Hickenlooper was joined by members of his Cabinet as he emphasized the technology necessary to continue expanding the Colorado economy more equitably among all communities, not just the cities of the Front Range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|50 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,068
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC