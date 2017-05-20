Topics at town hall with guv run the ...

Topics at town hall with guv run the gamut

With less than 600 days left in office, Gov. John Hickenlooper is focusing on broadband access for every community in Colorado as central to the economic health of the state. At a community town hall meeting Saturday afternoon at Colorado Mesa University, Hickenlooper was joined by members of his Cabinet as he emphasized the technology necessary to continue expanding the Colorado economy more equitably among all communities, not just the cities of the Front Range.

Chicago, IL

