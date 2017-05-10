Toh-Atin Galleries owner to speak at ...

Toh-Atin Galleries owner to speak at Cortez Library

Literary Fridays at the Library hosts H. Jackson Clark II, an owner of Toh-Atin Galleries of Durango, at 10 a.m. at the Cortez Public Library on May 19. Clark is the third generation of his family's Native American trading business.

