Toh-Atin Galleries owner to speak at Cortez Library
Literary Fridays at the Library hosts H. Jackson Clark II, an owner of Toh-Atin Galleries of Durango, at 10 a.m. at the Cortez Public Library on May 19. Clark is the third generation of his family's Native American trading business.
