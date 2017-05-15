Thomas County rollover injures Colorado man

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2014 Ford pickup driven by Michael Shane Giroir, 56, Lakewood, Colo., was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately 4 miles east of Mingo at approximately 11:31 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway to the median side, struck the emergency turn barrier and rolled several times.

