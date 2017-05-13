This is the Best Bacon Burger in Colo...

This is the Best Bacon Burger in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

One thing is always a certain when I order a burger, it always has to have bacon on it. ALWAYS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 49,056
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 21 hr Just a little info 18,456
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) May 15 swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr '17 Tom 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC