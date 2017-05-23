The inconvenient truth about the death of the Colorado Energy Office

Democrats and environmentalists are fond of talking about "inconvenient truths," so here's one they ought to chew on during this pause in the 71st Colorado General Assembly. Colorado's Energy Office met its demise in the waning hours of the just-closed legislative session not because of Republicans, who made a good-faith effort to reauthorize and re-energize what has become a listless and ineffectual bureaucratic backwater.

