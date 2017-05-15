Seven History Colorado Museums Offer Free Admission for Kids This Summer
And why now? All too often, the way history is taught makes the past seem disconnected from the present, and world wars appear less important than pop quizzes. Now it's time to toss out the dusty history textbooks and get ready for summer vacation, because seven of History Colorado's community museums will be offering people eighteen and under free admission over the next few months.
