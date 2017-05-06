Search On For Suspect After Young Man...

Search On For Suspect After Young Man Shot To Death

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Search On For Suspect After Young Man Shot To Death A young man has died after a shooting Friday night in the Columbine neighborhood in Jefferson County. Animal Sanctuary Under Investigation After Euthanizing Lions, Tigers & Bears Federal and local authorities are investigating whether the Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Elbert County violated laws last month when it euthanized all 11 of its animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min cpeter1313 48,480
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC