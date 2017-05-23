"Rough Riders," "Revelation" win at C...

"Rough Riders," "Revelation" win at Colorado Book Awards

Read more: Denver Post

Colorado authors in 14 categories from anthology to young adult literature were recognized at the Colorado Book Awards this week. Among the winners was Carter Wilson's "Revelation," which Denver Post regional book reviewer Sandra Dallas calls "a dark and brooding thriller" that delves into the mind of a psychopath who wants to control and manipulate those around him.

