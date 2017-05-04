Repeal of ACA could have big impact i...

Repeal of ACA could have big impact in Colorado

12 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

The seven-year quest by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act passed its first test Thursday when the House approved a bill dismantling the law. "This bill would really threaten the health care of well over 600,000 Coloradans," Adam Fox of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative told Anne Trujillo on this week's Politics Unplugged .

