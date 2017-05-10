Program gives inmates tablet access to reduce tension
In this May 3, 2017, photo, Colorado Department of Corrections inmate Andrew Stiern takes a look out of his cell window, while laying on his bunk using a GTL Inspire Tablet at the Four Mile Correctional Center in Canon City, Colo. Until February, Andrew Stiern could only speak with his girlfriend on a phone in a prison day hall while 10 other inmates listened in and waited impatiently in line behind him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,807
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC