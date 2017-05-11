Probe of Ski Granby Ranch chairlift d...

Probe of Ski Granby Ranch chairlift death sent up to Colorado officials

Read more: Denver Post

The Colorado board that is overseeing an investigation into the death of a woman who fell off a ski lift has sent the matter to state officials for further review. The Summit Daily News reports the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board has sent the case up to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Office of Investigation after discussing the woman's death in closed session Wednesday.

