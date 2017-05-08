Potentially deadly thunderstorms forecast throughout week in Denver area
Weekend lightning strikes that killed a woman and her horse and injured a girl and another woman in the Denver metro area are tragic reminders of how deadly thunderstorms can be, Colorado weather meteorologists warn. "This is the season - between May and September - that lightning can strike," said Kyle Fredin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boulder.
