Point/Counterpoint: After the Firestone explosion, should oil and gas ...
The ruins of a Colorado home were still smoldering, and two individuals killed inside weren't even buried yet, when opportunists began looking for ways to exploit the April 17 house explosion in Firestone to further an anti-energy agenda that's more about vilifying energy producers than protecting public safety. Days later, investigators linked the explosion to a severed, long-unused gas flow line running close to the home, inadvertently left on for reasons that still aren't clear.
