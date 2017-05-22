Pipeline planned at big Colorado well site, not noisy trucks
An energy company will build a pipeline to transport crude oil from a huge well complex inside a Colorado city before production starts, officials said Monday, easing the anxiety of nearby residents who feared noisy trucks would haul away the petroleum around the clock. Extraction Oil & Gas spokesman Brian Cain said the company always planned to build a pipeline to the 22-well Triple Creek project in Greeley, about 60 miles north of Denver.
