PHOTOS: Hailstorms that have pounded Colorado over the years
This was the scene at 4 a.m. as Colorado State Highway Department Crews plowed through hail drifts south of the S. Logan St. overpass area in 1969. Duane Howell, The Denver Post Dave Benz, of Fox Sports Rocky Mountain files a report from the 18th green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Respect71
|48,844
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC