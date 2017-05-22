Petitioner: Guy Lucero, v. Respondent...

Petitioner: Guy Lucero, v. Respondent: The People of the State of Colorado.

He was charged and tried as an adult. At trial in 2006, two witnesses identified Lucero as one of the shooters, and the jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of second-degree assault.

