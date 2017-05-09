One day left: Tug-of-war over Energy ...

One day left: Tug-of-war over Energy Office escalates as Colorado legislative session nears end

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The General Assembly entered its penultimate day with more than 190 bills still outstanding and cranked through the list like a sausage factor, approving most and defeating others The tug-of-war continued Tuesday over the Colorado Energy Office, which faces a July 1 sunset deadline unless lawmakers reauthorize its budget within Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration. A day after the GOP-led Senate approved sweeping changes to shift the office's focus away from renewable energy, House Democrats voted to strip many of the provisions from the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 48,585
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC