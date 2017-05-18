Once-Abandoned Water Tank, Now a "Sonic Treasure" in Western Colorado, Wins Award

What's the difference between a rusting hunk of steel in the high desert and an award-winning music venue? That's what organizers of the TANK Center for Sonic Arts , winners of Colorado Preservation Inc. 's first-ever Preservation Edge Award, are asking themselves as they reflect with pride on some fifty years of ambient music in a sixty-foot-tall abandoned water tank in the small town of Rangely, Colorado. The TANK will be honored today, May 18, by Colorado Preservation Inc., a Denver-based historical society that protects and promotes historical and cultural sites across the state, at the Dana Crawford and State Honor Awards Celebration at the History Colorado Center in Denver.

