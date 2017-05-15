Oil, gas issues remain unresolved by ...

Oil, gas issues remain unresolved by Colorado Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongmontFYI

Political parties' divided control of the Colorado Legislature played a major part in dooming oil and gas laws introduced by either Democratic or Republican lawmakers during the four-month-long 2017 session that ended last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 35 min Truth 48,922
News Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15) 21 hr swedenforever 2
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl May 4 ThomasA 4
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 colorado drop off 1
News Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain... Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC