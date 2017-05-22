Northern Colorado climber reaches summit of Mount Everest
As Jim Davidson made his way to the top of on Sunday, his family rejoiced the ascent nearly 12 hours and 7,600 miles away in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports Davidson reached the 29,035-foot summit Sunday while his wife, Gloria, and their two children followed his progress via Garmin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|twilightzone_1
|576
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,184
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|Sat
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC