New federal cybercrime unit in Colorado nabs 5 in child pornography cases

A newly formed cybercrime unit involving federal agents and prosecutors is making arrests and getting convictions of a growing number of child pornography offenders including a man who collects obscene images of babies and toddlers still in diapers. Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer and FBI Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers announced the recent arrests and prosecutions of five men and women on child pornography charges in separate cases by members of the Cybercrime and National Security Section.

