CDOT To Shut Down Part Of Interstate 70 For More Rock Blasting Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation will be shutting down Interstate 70 in Colorado's high country for a short time on Tuesday afternoon to do rock blasting work. Neighboring Family Files Lawsuit After Fatal Gas Explosion A family has filed the first lawsuit over a gas explosion that killed two people and seriously injured another in a home in Firestone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.