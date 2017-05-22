Michael Dougherty, deputy prosecutor ...

Michael Dougherty, deputy prosecutor in Jefferson County, enters Colorado's Democratic primary fo...

11 hrs ago

Michael Dougherty, deputy prosecutor for Jefferson and Gilpin counties, says he's running for state attorney general as a Democrat next year, releasing a statement and introduction video Monday night. The Democratic primary field already includes Rep. Joe Salazar of Thornton and former University of Colorado law school dean Phil Weiser.

Chicago, IL

