Michael Dougherty, deputy prosecutor in Jefferson County, enters Colorado's Democratic primary fo...
Michael Dougherty, deputy prosecutor for Jefferson and Gilpin counties, says he's running for state attorney general as a Democrat next year, releasing a statement and introduction video Monday night. The Democratic primary field already includes Rep. Joe Salazar of Thornton and former University of Colorado law school dean Phil Weiser.
