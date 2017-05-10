Media reports: Colorado Springs Mayor...

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has made President Donald Trump's short list for leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to multiple reports. Suthers, who is two years into his first term as the city's chief executive, was recommended to the post by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., according to a tweet by the senator.

