Man Arrested in Connection With Colorado Triple Homicide

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting three people to death in a Colorado home where more than 100 marijuana plants were being grown. Boulder County sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Garrett Coughlin, of Lakewood, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include first-degree murder and robbery.

