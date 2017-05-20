Luxury Home Located Adjacent to Premier Golf Course Included in...
RE/MAX lists a luxury home for sale adjacent to premier golf course included as a 'golf course destination' in 5280 Magazine's Guide to Golfing in Colorado. The property at 325 Paragon Way is quite unique because it is one of only a few homes in Castle Pines Village that backs up to two holes on the golf course.
