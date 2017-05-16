Longtime Arvada resident is Business and Professional Women of Colorado's 2017 Woman of the Year
Frances Evans pours wine for a pair of customers as she works the bar at the Arvada Center on May 12, 2017. Frances Evans, 87, will receive the 2017 Woman of the Year award from Business & Professional Women of Colorado on May 20. She's been an active volunteer throughout Arvada since the 1950s.
