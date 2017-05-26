Local authors awarded at 2017 Colorad...

Local authors awarded at 2017 Colorado Book Awards reception

13 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

Colorado Book Award winners: Top row, left to right: Diane Les Becquets, Carter Wilson, Wayne MillerBottom row, left to right: Ashlee Cowles, Barbara Nickless, Carrie Vaughn, Mona Awad Some of the Springs' own local authors were honored at the 2017 Colorado Book Awards, "an annual program that celebrates the accomplishments of Colorado's outstanding authors, editors, illustrators and photographers," presented by Colorado Humanities. Awards were announced at a reception on Sunday, May 21, hosted in Parker, Colorado.

Chicago, IL

