Local authors awarded at 2017 Colorado Book Awards reception
Colorado Book Award winners: Top row, left to right: Diane Les Becquets, Carter Wilson, Wayne MillerBottom row, left to right: Ashlee Cowles, Barbara Nickless, Carrie Vaughn, Mona Awad Some of the Springs' own local authors were honored at the 2017 Colorado Book Awards, "an annual program that celebrates the accomplishments of Colorado's outstanding authors, editors, illustrators and photographers," presented by Colorado Humanities. Awards were announced at a reception on Sunday, May 21, hosted in Parker, Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Respect71
|49,327
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|May 23
|twilightzone_1
|576
|Told what you can and cannot say at city-data? (Dec '07)
|May 20
|mleecams81
|6,216
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|18,456
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC