Leak in line from gas well blamed in fatal Colorado blast

Police say a gunman despondent over a recent breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before... Police say a gunman despondent over a recent breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers. Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.