Lafayette's stalled SoLa Metro District could soon stock affordable housing need

Lafayette's SoLa Metropolitan District, where plans to usher in commercial and institutional growth along the city's southern fringes have faded in the years since the recession, could soon make way for a cluster of housing affordability. City Council members on Tuesday will consider an amendment to the district's service plan to allow for a repurposing of the region, one that could guide roughly 260 affordable housing units.

