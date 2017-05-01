Jake Owen Announced as Headliner for Huge Northern Colorado Concert
The American Cancer Society 25th Anniversary Northern Colorado Cattle Barons Ball is on Saturday, September 9th, and they've announced their headliner. RCA recording artist Jake Owen will be performing at the event, whose theme this year is Barefoot Blue Jean Night .
